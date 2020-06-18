All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

2001 Northlake Way, Unit A

2001 Northlake Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Northlake Way Northwest, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2001 Northlake Way, Unit A Available 09/19/19 Enjoy the partial view of Kitsap Lake from the living room balcony two bedroom, one bath condo - Galley style kitchen has updated cabinetry and appliances with granite countertops. A deck off of the dining room.Easy access to the Naval Bremerton Hospital, PSNS and Bangor base. Washer/Dryer in unit. Two assigned parking spots. W/G/S included in the rent. No smoking. Dogs under 20lbs and Cats negotiable with an additional deposit and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com Tenant screening and credit check required. We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.
To view more information visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

(RLNE2739777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A have any available units?
2001 Northlake Way, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A have?
Some of 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Northlake Way, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A offers parking.
Does 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A have a pool?
No, 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Northlake Way, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
