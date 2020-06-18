Amenities

2001 Northlake Way, Unit A Available 09/19/19 Enjoy the partial view of Kitsap Lake from the living room balcony two bedroom, one bath condo - Galley style kitchen has updated cabinetry and appliances with granite countertops. A deck off of the dining room.Easy access to the Naval Bremerton Hospital, PSNS and Bangor base. Washer/Dryer in unit. Two assigned parking spots. W/G/S included in the rent. No smoking. Dogs under 20lbs and Cats negotiable with an additional deposit and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com Tenant screening and credit check required. We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

To view more information visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

Click on Rental Search.



(RLNE2739777)