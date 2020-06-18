1943 Northeast Barnett Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

East Bremerton duplex offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a great location convenient to community of Manette, shopping centers, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and transit lines. Newer carpet, custom closet organizer in master bedroom. Both bedrooms and full bath located upstairs. Efficient gas heat. Covered parking for 1 car. Cats & small dogs may be considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Maximum of 2 pets. Washer and dryer included.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by, view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.