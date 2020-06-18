All apartments in Bremerton
1943 Northeast Barnett Street

1943 Northeast Barnett Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1884588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1943 Northeast Barnett Street, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
East Bremerton duplex offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a great location convenient to community of Manette, shopping centers, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and transit lines. Newer carpet, custom closet organizer in master bedroom. Both bedrooms and full bath located upstairs. Efficient gas heat. Covered parking for 1 car. Cats & small dogs may be considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Maximum of 2 pets. Washer and dryer included.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by, view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Northeast Barnett Street have any available units?
1943 Northeast Barnett Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1943 Northeast Barnett Street have?
Some of 1943 Northeast Barnett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Northeast Barnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Northeast Barnett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Northeast Barnett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1943 Northeast Barnett Street is pet friendly.
Does 1943 Northeast Barnett Street offer parking?
Yes, 1943 Northeast Barnett Street does offer parking.
Does 1943 Northeast Barnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1943 Northeast Barnett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Northeast Barnett Street have a pool?
No, 1943 Northeast Barnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1943 Northeast Barnett Street have accessible units?
No, 1943 Northeast Barnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Northeast Barnett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1943 Northeast Barnett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 Northeast Barnett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1943 Northeast Barnett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
