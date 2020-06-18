1521 North Wycoff Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Cozy 2 Bed, 1 Bath HOME In West Bremerton Less than a block from the HI Lo Cafe! Hardwood floors and a Huge Unfinished basement with a TON of storage! Home is currently being painted so more PICS to come! Rent $1300.00+ $7 processing &amp; reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal &amp; Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032