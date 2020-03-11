All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1319 N Rainier Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1319 N Rainier Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1319 N Rainier Ave.

1319 North Rainier Avenue · (360) 698-4026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1319 N Rainier Ave. · Avail. Jul 3

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.75bth home offers hardwood floors, beautiful old archways, wood doors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, skylight in kitchen, sliding glass doors to deck, built-ins, laundry shoot in main level bathroom, a fully fenced yard, off street parking, large deck with retractable awning, heat pump, pellet stove, security cameras for monitoring, multi level living, to sprawl out, and storage space. Small pet is negotiable and if approved additional deposit will be required. Upper yard comes with home, lower yard is use of downstairs tenant. Yard maintenance shared. small storage space on side of garage is not included GARAGE NOT Included.Tenant pays all utilities. Hot Tub not included. will be locked. This property is a must see. If pet is approved an additional deposit of $500 would be required. Standard deposit is the same as the rent. (MT, JM) Home is currently occupied. Will need to schedule an appointment to view. Reid Property Management does Not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE4790732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 N Rainier Ave. have any available units?
1319 N Rainier Ave. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1319 N Rainier Ave. have?
Some of 1319 N Rainier Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 N Rainier Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1319 N Rainier Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 N Rainier Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 N Rainier Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1319 N Rainier Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1319 N Rainier Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1319 N Rainier Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 N Rainier Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 N Rainier Ave. have a pool?
No, 1319 N Rainier Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1319 N Rainier Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1319 N Rainier Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 N Rainier Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 N Rainier Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 N Rainier Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 N Rainier Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1319 N Rainier Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity