1225 5th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1 bed 1 bath cottage style home close to PSNS and Bremerton Ferry Terminal for an easy commute to Seattle. Enjoy charming downtown Bremerton featuring parks, lots of shops, restaurants, and the art district. The cottage style home has newer paint inside and out and features beautiful hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The full bath has been completely remodeled. Washer and dryer included. Water, sewer and garbage are an additional $50 per month in lieu of regular utility bills. On street parking. Cat or small dog may be considered with additional Security deposit and pet screening. This home will be managed by the owner.

Note: this home sits behind the main house and that property is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the other occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Contact us to schedule a showing.