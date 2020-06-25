All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1225 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1225 5th Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 8:07 PM

1225 5th Street

1225 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1225 5th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 bed 1 bath cottage style home close to PSNS and Bremerton Ferry Terminal for an easy commute to Seattle. Enjoy charming downtown Bremerton featuring parks, lots of shops, restaurants, and the art district. The cottage style home has newer paint inside and out and features beautiful hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The full bath has been completely remodeled. Washer and dryer included. Water, sewer and garbage are an additional $50 per month in lieu of regular utility bills. On street parking. Cat or small dog may be considered with additional Security deposit and pet screening. This home will be managed by the owner.
Note: this home sits behind the main house and that property is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the other occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 5th Street have any available units?
1225 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1225 5th Street have?
Some of 1225 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1225 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1225 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1225 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1225 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1225 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1225 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1225 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College