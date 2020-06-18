All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like
1044 Magnuson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1044 Magnuson Way
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

1044 Magnuson Way

1044 Magnuson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1044 Magnuson Way, Bremerton, WA 98310
East Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1044 Magnuson Way - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story is in a perfect location to commute to Naval bases or the Seattle ferry. Built in 2018 in like new condition. Wonderful kitchen with gas range, island with breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry is open to the living and dining area complete with a gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks. 2 car attached garage that can actually hold 2 cars. All bedrooms are on second level. Small pet allowed with owner approval and references from past landlords. Additional pet deposit required. Qualifications: Must prove monthly income 3X the amount of the rent. Must have a minimum credit score of 650. Must have good rental references. Available now. Take a virtual tour below. Call for a viewing appointment.
Copy and paste this link into your address bar to view the Virtual Tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V3ZqWo39kJg

(RLNE5789069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1044 Magnuson Way have any available units?
1044 Magnuson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1044 Magnuson Way have?
Some of 1044 Magnuson Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Magnuson Way currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Magnuson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Magnuson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Magnuson Way is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Magnuson Way offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Magnuson Way offers parking.
Does 1044 Magnuson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Magnuson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Magnuson Way have a pool?
No, 1044 Magnuson Way does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Magnuson Way have accessible units?
No, 1044 Magnuson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Magnuson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Magnuson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Magnuson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Magnuson Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 BedroomsBremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College