Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1044 Magnuson Way - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story is in a perfect location to commute to Naval bases or the Seattle ferry. Built in 2018 in like new condition. Wonderful kitchen with gas range, island with breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry is open to the living and dining area complete with a gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks. 2 car attached garage that can actually hold 2 cars. All bedrooms are on second level. Small pet allowed with owner approval and references from past landlords. Additional pet deposit required. Qualifications: Must prove monthly income 3X the amount of the rent. Must have a minimum credit score of 650. Must have good rental references. Available now. Take a virtual tour below. Call for a viewing appointment.

Copy and paste this link into your address bar to view the Virtual Tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V3ZqWo39kJg



(RLNE5789069)