10079 Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. 1 bdm

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Apartment near Seattle and Burien - Property Id: 89695



1 bedroom with deck that over looks wooded area. Close to bus line. Has washer and dryer. Remoded with wood floors thru out.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89695

Property Id 89695



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4559033)