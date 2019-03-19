10079 Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. 1 bdm

10079 Des Moines Memorial Dr S, Boulevard Park, WA 98168 Riverton-Boulevard Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Apartment near Seattle and Burien - Property Id: 89695
1 bedroom with deck that over looks wooded area. Close to bus line. Has washer and dryer. Remoded with wood floors thru out. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89695 Property Id 89695
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
