831 214th St SW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

831 214th St SW

831 214th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

831 214th Street Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
CUTE Rambler with fenced yard in Lynnwood/Bothell area - To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/4pYa9A20n6xwo7k8jobXOmRlyGLgeZ15

To view a video walkthrough tour of this property, click the following link: https://youtu.be/goBOvyGidVo

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house with attached 1 car-garage plus additional parking for boat/trailer located in East Lynnwood/West Bothell area. Spacious living room with new carpet, woodburning fireplace with stone surround that includes TV mount & wires for easy install. Kitchen all appliances including microwave, eating bar. Dining area with sliders to large covered deck and private manicured fenced backyard. Bedrooms have new carpet; Master suite with private full bathroom. Washer/Dryer included. Heat Pump

~ Showings are by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ Pet (1) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~ Yard is maintained by tenant
~ Security deposit $3200 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over 3 months)
~ Lease term is minimum 12 months
~ Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, sewer & garbage
~ Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 214th St SW have any available units?
831 214th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 831 214th St SW have?
Some of 831 214th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 214th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
831 214th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 214th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 214th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 831 214th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 831 214th St SW offers parking.
Does 831 214th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 214th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 214th St SW have a pool?
No, 831 214th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 831 214th St SW have accessible units?
No, 831 214th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 831 214th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 214th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 214th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 214th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

