831 214th St SW

CUTE Rambler with fenced yard in Lynnwood/Bothell area - To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/4pYa9A20n6xwo7k8jobXOmRlyGLgeZ15



To view a video walkthrough tour of this property, click the following link: https://youtu.be/goBOvyGidVo



Updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house with attached 1 car-garage plus additional parking for boat/trailer located in East Lynnwood/West Bothell area. Spacious living room with new carpet, woodburning fireplace with stone surround that includes TV mount & wires for easy install. Kitchen all appliances including microwave, eating bar. Dining area with sliders to large covered deck and private manicured fenced backyard. Bedrooms have new carpet; Master suite with private full bathroom. Washer/Dryer included. Heat Pump



~ Showings are by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ Pet (1) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~ Yard is maintained by tenant

~ Security deposit $3200 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over 3 months)

~ Lease term is minimum 12 months

~ Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, sewer & garbage

~ Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5840681)