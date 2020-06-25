All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

629 194th PL SE

629 194th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

629 194th Place Southeast, Bothell West, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
629 194th PL SE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Bothell Home -
Beautiful new 2-story home in Summit Ridge! This upscale home offers a new home feel with all of the upgrades already added! The granite counters, 2" blinds, expansive hardwood flooring, backyard fencing, and stamped concrete patio have already been done! Enjoy the level back yard for playing or sit on your stamped concrete patio with your favorite beverage and just relax in the privacy of your own back yard. The neighborhood is level; great for walking or riding bikes! Northshore School District! No smoking. One dog under 20 lbs. upon approval and additional fee.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $8,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE1843647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 194th PL SE have any available units?
629 194th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 629 194th PL SE have?
Some of 629 194th PL SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 194th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
629 194th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 194th PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 194th PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 629 194th PL SE offer parking?
No, 629 194th PL SE does not offer parking.
Does 629 194th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 194th PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 194th PL SE have a pool?
No, 629 194th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 629 194th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 629 194th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 629 194th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 194th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 194th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 194th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
