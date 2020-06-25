Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

629 194th PL SE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Bothell Home -

Beautiful new 2-story home in Summit Ridge! This upscale home offers a new home feel with all of the upgrades already added! The granite counters, 2" blinds, expansive hardwood flooring, backyard fencing, and stamped concrete patio have already been done! Enjoy the level back yard for playing or sit on your stamped concrete patio with your favorite beverage and just relax in the privacy of your own back yard. The neighborhood is level; great for walking or riding bikes! Northshore School District! No smoking. One dog under 20 lbs. upon approval and additional fee.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $8,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



