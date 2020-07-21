Amenities
31 213th St SW Available 10/01/19 2 Bedroom Rambler in Bothell with Fenced Yard & Detached Garage with Bonus Room - Stylish Rambler fully remodeled with quality finishes. Main House - 988 sq ft with 307 sq ft bonus room in the Detached Garage, Perfect for home business, game room or hobbies.
Gourmet kitchen features gas range , granite slab counters, high end stainless appliances finished with designer cabinetry and tile backslash. Kitchen opens to your private spacious back yard with a large deck and seating areas, perfect for entertaining. Extra large 2 Car garage with additional parking. Great Location just minutes from I-5/I-405 and downtown Bothell. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
Small dog OK - Under 30 lbs with additional deposit and owner approval.
Application fee $45 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0833.
