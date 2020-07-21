All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

31 213th St SW

31 213th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

31 213th Street Southeast, Bothell West, WA 98021
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
31 213th St SW Available 10/01/19 2 Bedroom Rambler in Bothell with Fenced Yard & Detached Garage with Bonus Room - Stylish Rambler fully remodeled with quality finishes. Main House - 988 sq ft with 307 sq ft bonus room in the Detached Garage, Perfect for home business, game room or hobbies.
Gourmet kitchen features gas range , granite slab counters, high end stainless appliances finished with designer cabinetry and tile backslash. Kitchen opens to your private spacious back yard with a large deck and seating areas, perfect for entertaining. Extra large 2 Car garage with additional parking. Great Location just minutes from I-5/I-405 and downtown Bothell. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
Small dog OK - Under 30 lbs with additional deposit and owner approval.
Application fee $45 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0833.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 213th St SW have any available units?
31 213th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 31 213th St SW have?
Some of 31 213th St SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 213th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
31 213th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 213th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 213th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 31 213th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 31 213th St SW offers parking.
Does 31 213th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 213th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 213th St SW have a pool?
No, 31 213th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 31 213th St SW have accessible units?
No, 31 213th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 31 213th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 213th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 213th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 213th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
