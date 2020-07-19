308 201st Street SW

Amenities

Solar Powered 2 Story Home for Rent in Lynnwood! - Looking for a great home to rent? Look no further! This home has everything to offer! Spacious two story in immaculate condition, great location and amazing neighborhood. It boasts 4 large, light filled bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,347 sf of Living Space, Energy Efficient Solar Power for Electric, Gas Fireplace, Double Pane Vinyl Windows, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Great Room, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Plenty of Cupboards, Pantry, Over-sized Island, Extra Large Windows Make This Home Bright & Warm. Stainless Steel Appliances, Central AC, Washer, Dryer, 11 ft Ceilings, All bedrooms & Laundry on the 2nd Floor. Master has 5-piece Bath with Soaking Tub, Dual Sinks, French Doors & more. No Smoking; one small pet (dog under 45 pounds, cat under 25 pounds) permitted with additional deposit and/or fee. To view this home, contact Danan Powell (206) 419 - 3803



