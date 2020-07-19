All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 308 201st Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
308 201st Street SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 201st Street SW

308 201st St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

308 201st St SW, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
Solar Powered 2 Story Home for Rent in Lynnwood! - Looking for a great home to rent? Look no further! This home has everything to offer! Spacious two story in immaculate condition, great location and amazing neighborhood. It boasts 4 large, light filled bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,347 sf of Living Space, Energy Efficient Solar Power for Electric, Gas Fireplace, Double Pane Vinyl Windows, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Great Room, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Plenty of Cupboards, Pantry, Over-sized Island, Extra Large Windows Make This Home Bright & Warm. Stainless Steel Appliances, Central AC, Washer, Dryer, 11 ft Ceilings, All bedrooms & Laundry on the 2nd Floor. Master has 5-piece Bath with Soaking Tub, Dual Sinks, French Doors & more. No Smoking; one small pet (dog under 45 pounds, cat under 25 pounds) permitted with additional deposit and/or fee. To view this home, contact Danan Powell (206) 419 - 3803

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4380023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 201st Street SW have any available units?
308 201st Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 308 201st Street SW have?
Some of 308 201st Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 201st Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
308 201st Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 201st Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 201st Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 308 201st Street SW offer parking?
No, 308 201st Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 308 201st Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 201st Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 201st Street SW have a pool?
No, 308 201st Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 308 201st Street SW have accessible units?
No, 308 201st Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 308 201st Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 201st Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 201st Street SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 201st Street SW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West Apartments with Garages
Bothell West Apartments with GymsBothell West Apartments with Pools
Bothell West Furnished ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College