23724 17th Ave W

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Best Location! Spacious 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Bonus room and Loft. Easy commute to Amazon, MS, Facebook, Google and close to shopping, schools and much more! The luxurious feel of the vaulted ceiling in the formal living room, bonus office room on the main level can be used as an additional bedroom, 2 car garage, fenced low-maintenance & landscaped backyard for privacy. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, 5 piece suite Master bath completes the need for a home! HOME SWEET HOME for rent! Hurry up before it lasts!!



Tenant pays for water, sewer, garbage and electricity