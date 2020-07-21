All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 23724 17th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
23724 17th Ave W
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:07 AM

23724 17th Ave W

23724 17th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

23724 17th Avenue West, Bothell West, WA 98021

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Best Location! Spacious 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Bonus room and Loft. Easy commute to Amazon, MS, Facebook, Google and close to shopping, schools and much more! The luxurious feel of the vaulted ceiling in the formal living room, bonus office room on the main level can be used as an additional bedroom, 2 car garage, fenced low-maintenance & landscaped backyard for privacy. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, 5 piece suite Master bath completes the need for a home! HOME SWEET HOME for rent! Hurry up before it lasts!!

Tenant pays for water, sewer, garbage and electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23724 17th Ave W have any available units?
23724 17th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 23724 17th Ave W have?
Some of 23724 17th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23724 17th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
23724 17th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23724 17th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 23724 17th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 23724 17th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 23724 17th Ave W offers parking.
Does 23724 17th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23724 17th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23724 17th Ave W have a pool?
No, 23724 17th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 23724 17th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 23724 17th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 23724 17th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23724 17th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 23724 17th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 23724 17th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBothell West Apartments with Garages
Bothell West Apartments with GymsBothell West Apartments with Pools
Bothell West Furnished ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College