206 203rd Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths in Bothell - Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in the quiet Nellis community, exceptionally priced for a quick move in. Beautifully updated with gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to living room, large living room and dining room. Main floor was recently upgraded to hardwood floor. All carpet upstairs will be replaced with new carpet prior to move in. All bedrooms are upstairs and very spacious. Fully fenced backyard for your private entertainment. Additional features include an attached 2-car garage, gas fireplace & laundry. Community place ground at end of street on a cut-de-sac.



Superior location close to shops, restaurants and only a short drive to Alderwood Mall and the booming area surrounding it. Short drive north to Boeing. Close to MillCreek TownCenter, Alderwood Mall, Costco. Easy bus access to DT Seattle, UW Bothell and Cascadia CC, Mariner & Canyon P&R.



Northshore School District, with Frank Love Elementary in Bothell, Kenmore Junior High in Kenmore and and Henry M Jackson High School in Mill Creek. Tenant to verify.



No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. First, last and Security Deposit to move in, 12 months lease. Non-refundable application fee at $43 per adult. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Please follow this link for approval criterial: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5294079)