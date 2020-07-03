All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

206 203rd Street SE

206 203rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

206 203rd Street Southeast, Bothell West, WA 98012
Filbert-Winesap

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths in Bothell - Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in the quiet Nellis community, exceptionally priced for a quick move in. Beautifully updated with gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to living room, large living room and dining room. Main floor was recently upgraded to hardwood floor. All carpet upstairs will be replaced with new carpet prior to move in. All bedrooms are upstairs and very spacious. Fully fenced backyard for your private entertainment. Additional features include an attached 2-car garage, gas fireplace & laundry. Community place ground at end of street on a cut-de-sac.

Superior location close to shops, restaurants and only a short drive to Alderwood Mall and the booming area surrounding it. Short drive north to Boeing. Close to MillCreek TownCenter, Alderwood Mall, Costco. Easy bus access to DT Seattle, UW Bothell and Cascadia CC, Mariner & Canyon P&R.

Northshore School District, with Frank Love Elementary in Bothell, Kenmore Junior High in Kenmore and and Henry M Jackson High School in Mill Creek. Tenant to verify.

No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. First, last and Security Deposit to move in, 12 months lease. Non-refundable application fee at $43 per adult. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Please follow this link for approval criterial: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5294079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 203rd Street SE have any available units?
206 203rd Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 206 203rd Street SE have?
Some of 206 203rd Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 203rd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
206 203rd Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 203rd Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 206 203rd Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 206 203rd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 206 203rd Street SE offers parking.
Does 206 203rd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 203rd Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 203rd Street SE have a pool?
No, 206 203rd Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 206 203rd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 206 203rd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 203rd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 203rd Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 203rd Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 203rd Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.

