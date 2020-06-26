20423 Crawford Rd

Amenities
Application Pending!!!! Spacious 4 bedroom home with modern kitchen! - This beautiful home is all on one level. It has 4 bedrooms and three full baths. Formal dining room, opens to large back deck. Gourmet kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top, large walk-in-pantry and wine cooler. Kitchen opens to extra large great room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining all your friends. Kitchen also opens to the deck. Two bedrooms at one end of the house and a full bath. Master and second bedroom at the opposite end of the home. Master has spacious 5 piece bath and French doors that open to deck. Second bedroom also has entry to full bath. Large fully fenced yard and two car garage.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
YEAR BUILT: 1992
COUNTY: Snohomish County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Alderwood Manor
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace
PET POLICY: No Pets
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
