Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
20423 Crawford Rd
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

20423 Crawford Rd

20423 Crawford Road · No Longer Available
Location

20423 Crawford Road, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!!! Spacious 4 bedroom home with modern kitchen! - This beautiful home is all on one level. It has 4 bedrooms and three full baths. Formal dining room, opens to large back deck. Gourmet kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top, large walk-in-pantry and wine cooler. Kitchen opens to extra large great room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining all your friends. Kitchen also opens to the deck. Two bedrooms at one end of the house and a full bath. Master and second bedroom at the opposite end of the home. Master has spacious 5 piece bath and French doors that open to deck. Second bedroom also has entry to full bath. Large fully fenced yard and two car garage.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

YEAR BUILT: 1992
COUNTY: Snohomish County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Alderwood Manor

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace

PET POLICY: No Pets

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com or call us at 425-485-1800.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1881081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20423 Crawford Rd have any available units?
20423 Crawford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 20423 Crawford Rd have?
Some of 20423 Crawford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20423 Crawford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20423 Crawford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20423 Crawford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20423 Crawford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 20423 Crawford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 20423 Crawford Rd offers parking.
Does 20423 Crawford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20423 Crawford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20423 Crawford Rd have a pool?
No, 20423 Crawford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20423 Crawford Rd have accessible units?
No, 20423 Crawford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20423 Crawford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20423 Crawford Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 20423 Crawford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20423 Crawford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
