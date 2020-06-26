20423 Crawford Rd

Amenities

Application Pending!!!! Spacious 4 bedroom home with modern kitchen! - This beautiful home is all on one level. It has 4 bedrooms and three full baths. Formal dining room, opens to large back deck. Gourmet kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top, large walk-in-pantry and wine cooler. Kitchen opens to extra large great room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining all your friends. Kitchen also opens to the deck. Two bedrooms at one end of the house and a full bath. Master and second bedroom at the opposite end of the home. Master has spacious 5 piece bath and French doors that open to deck. Second bedroom also has entry to full bath. Large fully fenced yard and two car garage.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $500

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



YEAR BUILT: 1992

COUNTY: Snohomish County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Alderwood Manor



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood

HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace



PET POLICY: No Pets



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.



