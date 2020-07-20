All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 204 198th PL W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
204 198th PL W
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

204 198th PL W

204 198th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

204 198th Place Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98012
Filbert-Winesap

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Bothell home located in Northshore School District! -
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac street. The open floor plan main level includes an eloquent foyer with vaulted ceiling, formal dining area, office area with glass French doors, and family room with modern gas fireplace. The large kitchen has hardwood floors, slab counters, custom cabinetry, spacious island, stainless steel appliances, and patio access to the large, fully fenced backyard. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs in addition to a sun-filled, large bonus room. Master bedroom comes complete with an en-suite, 5 piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. No smoking and pets with owner approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4989888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 198th PL W have any available units?
204 198th PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 204 198th PL W have?
Some of 204 198th PL W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 198th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
204 198th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 198th PL W pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 198th PL W is pet friendly.
Does 204 198th PL W offer parking?
No, 204 198th PL W does not offer parking.
Does 204 198th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 198th PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 198th PL W have a pool?
No, 204 198th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 204 198th PL W have accessible units?
No, 204 198th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 204 198th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 198th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 198th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 198th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBothell West Apartments with Garages
Bothell West Apartments with GymsBothell West Apartments with Pools
Bothell West Furnished ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College