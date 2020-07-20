204 198th PL W

Amenities

Lovely Bothell home located in Northshore School District! -

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac street. The open floor plan main level includes an eloquent foyer with vaulted ceiling, formal dining area, office area with glass French doors, and family room with modern gas fireplace. The large kitchen has hardwood floors, slab counters, custom cabinetry, spacious island, stainless steel appliances, and patio access to the large, fully fenced backyard. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs in addition to a sun-filled, large bonus room. Master bedroom comes complete with an en-suite, 5 piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. No smoking and pets with owner approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



