19702 9th Place W

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking 24hr maintenance garage media room pet friendly

Application Pending! Elegant 4 bedroom home w/ high-end custom details! Plus bonus room & office! - Elegant 4 bed 3 bath home with high end details. Vaulted entry, crown moldings, and high end lighting. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. Custom built ins in the family room and a gas fireplace. Large master with California closet system and 5 piece bath. Additional rooms include Media Room and Office! Private lot with gas firepit, water feature and storage.



SQ FT: 2662



YEAR BUILT: 2006



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:N/A



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Brier Terrace

HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2650

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



