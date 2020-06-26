All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 19702 9th Place W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
19702 9th Place W
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

19702 9th Place W

19702 9th Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19702 9th Place West, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
pet friendly
Application Pending! Elegant 4 bedroom home w/ high-end custom details! Plus bonus room & office! - Elegant 4 bed 3 bath home with high end details. Vaulted entry, crown moldings, and high end lighting. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. Custom built ins in the family room and a gas fireplace. Large master with California closet system and 5 piece bath. Additional rooms include Media Room and Office! Private lot with gas firepit, water feature and storage.

SQ FT: 2662

YEAR BUILT: 2006

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:N/A

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Brier Terrace
HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2650
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5002140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19702 9th Place W have any available units?
19702 9th Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 19702 9th Place W have?
Some of 19702 9th Place W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19702 9th Place W currently offering any rent specials?
19702 9th Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19702 9th Place W pet-friendly?
Yes, 19702 9th Place W is pet friendly.
Does 19702 9th Place W offer parking?
Yes, 19702 9th Place W offers parking.
Does 19702 9th Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19702 9th Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19702 9th Place W have a pool?
No, 19702 9th Place W does not have a pool.
Does 19702 9th Place W have accessible units?
No, 19702 9th Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 19702 9th Place W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19702 9th Place W has units with dishwashers.
Does 19702 9th Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 19702 9th Place W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West 3 Bedrooms
Bothell West Apartments with PoolBothell West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WAFife Heights, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College