19702 9th Place W

Amenities
Application Pending! Elegant 4 bedroom home w/ high-end custom details! Plus bonus room & office! - Elegant 4 bed 3 bath home with high end details. Vaulted entry, crown moldings, and high end lighting. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. Custom built ins in the family room and a gas fireplace. Large master with California closet system and 5 piece bath. Additional rooms include Media Room and Office! Private lot with gas firepit, water feature and storage.
SQ FT: 2662
YEAR BUILT: 2006
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:N/A
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Brier Terrace
HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2650
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5002140)