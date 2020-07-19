All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

19517 11th Ave West

19517 11th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

19517 11th Avenue West, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
19517 11th Ave West Available 11/30/19 2 Story Home in Lynnwood - Come home to this wonderful 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with friendly neighbors. The open family room, kitchen and eating area is connected to a large backyard deck ideal for entertaining a large family gathering. Spacious master suite has cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet and 5 piece master bath. Upper landing/loft area is perfect for den/office/computer room. Hardwood floors, radius corners, 6-panel doors, crown molding all add to the style/charm/character of this lovely, livable home.
A must see! Please call for showing appointment.
1st,last, & security deposit required.
With good credit LMR may be split into payments.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/68bea970ed
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE3408029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19517 11th Ave West have any available units?
19517 11th Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 19517 11th Ave West have?
Some of 19517 11th Ave West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19517 11th Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
19517 11th Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19517 11th Ave West pet-friendly?
Yes, 19517 11th Ave West is pet friendly.
Does 19517 11th Ave West offer parking?
Yes, 19517 11th Ave West offers parking.
Does 19517 11th Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19517 11th Ave West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19517 11th Ave West have a pool?
No, 19517 11th Ave West does not have a pool.
Does 19517 11th Ave West have accessible units?
No, 19517 11th Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 19517 11th Ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 19517 11th Ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19517 11th Ave West have units with air conditioning?
No, 19517 11th Ave West does not have units with air conditioning.
