19517 11th Ave West Available 11/30/19 2 Story Home in Lynnwood - Come home to this wonderful 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with friendly neighbors. The open family room, kitchen and eating area is connected to a large backyard deck ideal for entertaining a large family gathering. Spacious master suite has cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet and 5 piece master bath. Upper landing/loft area is perfect for den/office/computer room. Hardwood floors, radius corners, 6-panel doors, crown molding all add to the style/charm/character of this lovely, livable home.
A must see! Please call for showing appointment.
1st,last, & security deposit required.
With good credit LMR may be split into payments.
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/68bea970ed
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
