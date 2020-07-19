Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

19517 11th Ave West Available 11/30/19 2 Story Home in Lynnwood - Come home to this wonderful 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with friendly neighbors. The open family room, kitchen and eating area is connected to a large backyard deck ideal for entertaining a large family gathering. Spacious master suite has cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet and 5 piece master bath. Upper landing/loft area is perfect for den/office/computer room. Hardwood floors, radius corners, 6-panel doors, crown molding all add to the style/charm/character of this lovely, livable home.

A must see! Please call for showing appointment.

1st,last, & security deposit required.

With good credit LMR may be split into payments.



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/68bea970ed

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE3408029)