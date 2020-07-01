1629 241st St. SW

Amenities

Available NOW! Bothell, 4 br., 2.5 ba., Spacious home in excellent community. Northshore Schools! - Beautiful newer home in Bothell/Kenmore area. Formal living room and dining room. Open family room with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and dining area that leads out to patio and fully fenced back yard. Master with double door entry, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and 5 piece bath. Three additional very nice sized bedrooms, second full bath and upstairs laundry complete this home. Two car garage.



SQ FT:2455



YEAR BUILT: 2012



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lockwood



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lockwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kenmore

HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemore

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are

submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2400

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



