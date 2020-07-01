1629 241st St. SW

Amenities
Available NOW! Bothell, 4 br., 2.5 ba., Spacious home in excellent community. Northshore Schools! - Beautiful newer home in Bothell/Kenmore area. Formal living room and dining room. Open family room with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and dining area that leads out to patio and fully fenced back yard. Master with double door entry, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and 5 piece bath. Three additional very nice sized bedrooms, second full bath and upstairs laundry complete this home. Two car garage.
SQ FT:2455
YEAR BUILT: 2012
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lockwood
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lockwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kenmore
HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemore
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2400
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
