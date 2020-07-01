All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

1629 241st St. SW

1629 241 Southwest Street · No Longer Available
Location

1629 241 Southwest Street, Bothell West, WA 98021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Available NOW! Bothell, 4 br., 2.5 ba., Spacious home in excellent community. Northshore Schools! - Beautiful newer home in Bothell/Kenmore area. Formal living room and dining room. Open family room with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and dining area that leads out to patio and fully fenced back yard. Master with double door entry, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and 5 piece bath. Three additional very nice sized bedrooms, second full bath and upstairs laundry complete this home. Two car garage.

SQ FT:2455

YEAR BUILT: 2012

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lockwood

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lockwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kenmore
HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemore
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2400
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5295569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 241st St. SW have any available units?
1629 241st St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 1629 241st St. SW have?
Some of 1629 241st St. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 241st St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
1629 241st St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 241st St. SW pet-friendly?
No, 1629 241st St. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 1629 241st St. SW offer parking?
Yes, 1629 241st St. SW offers parking.
Does 1629 241st St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 241st St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 241st St. SW have a pool?
No, 1629 241st St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 1629 241st St. SW have accessible units?
No, 1629 241st St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 241st St. SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 241st St. SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 241st St. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 241st St. SW does not have units with air conditioning.

