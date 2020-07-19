All apartments in Bothell West
1601 237th PL SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 237th PL SW

1601 237th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1601 237th Place Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98021

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bothell Home - Spacious 3-bed 2 full bath. Industrial style kitchen includes newly installed & stained wood counter tops, distinctive walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, & island w/ natural gas cook-top. Fully finished basement w/ access to the expansive backyard. Easy access to downtown Kenmore/Bothell, SR 522, Kenmore Air, Burke-Gilman Trail, shops, local brewery s, & restaurants. No smoking. Pets on approval.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4711174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 237th PL SW have any available units?
1601 237th PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
Is 1601 237th PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
1601 237th PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 237th PL SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 237th PL SW is pet friendly.
Does 1601 237th PL SW offer parking?
No, 1601 237th PL SW does not offer parking.
Does 1601 237th PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 237th PL SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 237th PL SW have a pool?
No, 1601 237th PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 1601 237th PL SW have accessible units?
No, 1601 237th PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 237th PL SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 237th PL SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 237th PL SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 237th PL SW does not have units with air conditioning.
