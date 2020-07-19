1601 237th PL SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bothell Home - Spacious 3-bed 2 full bath. Industrial style kitchen includes newly installed & stained wood counter tops, distinctive walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, & island w/ natural gas cook-top. Fully finished basement w/ access to the expansive backyard. Easy access to downtown Kenmore/Bothell, SR 522, Kenmore Air, Burke-Gilman Trail, shops, local brewery s, & restaurants. No smoking. Pets on approval.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



