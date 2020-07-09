All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

1526 192nd St SE Unit K2

1526 192nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1526 192nd Street Southeast, Bothell West, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 Available 12/01/19 Spacious 2 bedroom in Canyon Park Townhomes minutes to I-5 and 405, short drive to Boeing Everett - This is a beautiful, and spacious 2 bedrooms unit with 1.5 bath in Canyon Park Townhomes. Ground floor unit opens to a patio and a private green space. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the unit with 1 step up. The community is meticulously well maintained and managed.

Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Super location with short drive north to Boeing. Close to MillCreek TownCenter, Alderwood Mall, Costco. Easy bus access to DT Seattle, UW Bothell and Cascadia CC, Mariner & Canyon P&R.

Everett School District, with Woodside Elementary in Bothell, Heatherwood Middle in Mill Creek and Henry M Jackson High School in Mill Creek. Tenant to verify.

No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. First and Security Deposit to move in, 12 months lease. Non-refundable application fee at $43 per adult. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Tenants are at the unit right now, 24 hrs notice need for showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5286028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 have any available units?
1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
Is 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 currently offering any rent specials?
1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 pet-friendly?
No, 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 offer parking?
Yes, 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 offers parking.
Does 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 have a pool?
No, 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 does not have a pool.
Does 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 have accessible units?
No, 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 does not have units with air conditioning.

