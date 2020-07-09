Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1526 192nd St SE Unit K2 Available 12/01/19 Spacious 2 bedroom in Canyon Park Townhomes minutes to I-5 and 405, short drive to Boeing Everett - This is a beautiful, and spacious 2 bedrooms unit with 1.5 bath in Canyon Park Townhomes. Ground floor unit opens to a patio and a private green space. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the unit with 1 step up. The community is meticulously well maintained and managed.



Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Super location with short drive north to Boeing. Close to MillCreek TownCenter, Alderwood Mall, Costco. Easy bus access to DT Seattle, UW Bothell and Cascadia CC, Mariner & Canyon P&R.



Everett School District, with Woodside Elementary in Bothell, Heatherwood Middle in Mill Creek and Henry M Jackson High School in Mill Creek. Tenant to verify.



No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. First and Security Deposit to move in, 12 months lease. Non-refundable application fee at $43 per adult. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Tenants are at the unit right now, 24 hrs notice need for showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5286028)