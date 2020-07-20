All apartments in Bothell West
1514 228th St SW #B
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:21 PM

1514 228th St SW #B

1514 228th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1514 228th Street Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98021

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending. Spacious Townhome for rent in sought after Northshore School District. With over 2,000 square feet, this home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with potential MIL downstairs and 2nd kitchen. Main kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances with open concept to family room.

Private end unit with attached 2 car garage and ample parking. Nice backyard. Pets okay with restrictions. Contact Lisa or Karen at 425-292-6067 or lisa@tctpm.com / karen@tctpm.com for more details!

Applicants 18+ apply at www.tctpm.com $45 per application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 228th St SW #B have any available units?
1514 228th St SW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 1514 228th St SW #B have?
Some of 1514 228th St SW #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 228th St SW #B currently offering any rent specials?
1514 228th St SW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 228th St SW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 228th St SW #B is pet friendly.
Does 1514 228th St SW #B offer parking?
Yes, 1514 228th St SW #B offers parking.
Does 1514 228th St SW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 228th St SW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 228th St SW #B have a pool?
No, 1514 228th St SW #B does not have a pool.
Does 1514 228th St SW #B have accessible units?
No, 1514 228th St SW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 228th St SW #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 228th St SW #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 228th St SW #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 228th St SW #B does not have units with air conditioning.
