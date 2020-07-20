1514 228th St SW #B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending. Spacious Townhome for rent in sought after Northshore School District. With over 2,000 square feet, this home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with potential MIL downstairs and 2nd kitchen. Main kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances with open concept to family room.



Private end unit with attached 2 car garage and ample parking. Nice backyard. Pets okay with restrictions. Contact Lisa or Karen at 425-292-6067 or lisa@tctpm.com / karen@tctpm.com for more details!



Applicants 18+ apply at www.tctpm.com $45 per application.