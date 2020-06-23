Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15 198th Place SE Available 03/07/20 Bothell Home - Available 3/7 - Welcome to this lovely home in Bothell on a quiet cul-de-sac.

The entry has vaulted ceilings with skylights to bring in lots of natural light. Hardwood floors lead through to the open kitchen complete w/ stainless appliances, pantry & granite tile counters. Entertainment sized deck off kitchen backs to a nature preserve & offers real privacy, unlike newer homes. Coved ceilings, archways, rounded corners & shadow boxing in the living and dining rooms. Cozy fireplace in the HUGE master suite w/attached 5 piece bath, walk in / through closet to attached laundry! Three additional spacious bedrooms share a very large bathroom. An open bonus area on the second floor for an office, study area or second TV room. Large 2 car garage with extra storage. This neighborhood is in the highly ranked Shoreline school district. Convenient to I-405 to commute north or down the Eastside. Close to shopping as well. Small dog under 30 lbs is welcome with a $500 refundable deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Owner would prefer an 16-18 month lease.



To arrange a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

#avenueoneresidential #bothellrental #forleasebothell



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3746691)