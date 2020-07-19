Rent Calculator
1320 Logan Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1320 Logan Road
1320 Logan Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1320 Logan Road, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Carpet, A/C, Hardwood, Granite Countertops, 2 car garage, fenced yard, soaking tub, large master bedroom and bath, S.S appliances, Washer and Dryer.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22139
(RLNE4518545)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1320 Logan Road have any available units?
1320 Logan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bothell West, WA
.
What amenities does 1320 Logan Road have?
Some of 1320 Logan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1320 Logan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Logan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Logan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Logan Road is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Logan Road offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Logan Road offers parking.
Does 1320 Logan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Logan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Logan Road have a pool?
No, 1320 Logan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Logan Road have accessible units?
No, 1320 Logan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Logan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Logan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Logan Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Logan Road has units with air conditioning.
Bellevue College