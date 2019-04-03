4430 220th St SE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautiful Bothell home located in The Heights at Bellemont. This home feeds into the award winning Northshore school district. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large bonus/entertainment room upstairs. The lower level features a grand foyer area that is open to the formal living room and dining rooms. The kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This house offers easy access to I-405 and Hwy 9. No smoking. Pets upon approval and additional fee.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE2343676)