All apartments in Bothell East
Find more places like 4430 220th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
4430 220th St SE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

4430 220th St SE

4430 220th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4430 220th Street Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful Bothell home located in The Heights at Bellemont. This home feeds into the award winning Northshore school district. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large bonus/entertainment room upstairs. The lower level features a grand foyer area that is open to the formal living room and dining rooms. The kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This house offers easy access to I-405 and Hwy 9. No smoking. Pets upon approval and additional fee.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE2343676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 220th St SE have any available units?
4430 220th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 4430 220th St SE have?
Some of 4430 220th St SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 220th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
4430 220th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 220th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4430 220th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 4430 220th St SE offer parking?
No, 4430 220th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 4430 220th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 220th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 220th St SE have a pool?
No, 4430 220th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 4430 220th St SE have accessible units?
No, 4430 220th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 220th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 220th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 220th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 220th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WASilver Firs, WA
Mill Creek, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAEastmont, WALake Forest Park, WAMountlake Terrace, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMonroe, WAMercer Island, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Thrasher's Corner Red Hawk

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College