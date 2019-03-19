Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage

4323 220th Street SE Available 03/01/19 Contemporary Dream House Located in Heights of Bellemont Bothell - Open the door to this home, and the attraction begins. Light and bright, this west facing beauty is warm and inviting. The formal entry is very alluring, with its dramatic stairwell, soaring ceilings and custom hardwoods. Its open floor plan greets you with a beautiful living room and gas fireplace to the right, formal dining area to the left. Detailed crown molding adds to the effect and is consistent thru out the home. Right off the living area is a den with French door and wood blinds, adding warmth for a home office feel. Believe it or not, only 20% of houses have A/C, and this is one of them. Another bonus is the three-car garage, lots of room for all your grown-up toys.



Link for 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZwfqQ3LRACr&guides=0&play=1&lp=1&ts=1



The lavish dining area leads you to a Butlers pantry with built in wine rack, spacious counters and expansive cabinetry for food/ kitchen storage. The tastefully designed kitchen with eating bar is perfect for entertaining. The open concept design gives you access to the family room and casual dining area all at once. This gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a built-in microwave and a three-drawer fridge for additional storage. The family room includes a stone gas fireplace, and big windows facing a perfectly maintained back yard and patio. Easy access from a sliding glass door makes barbequing in the summer a breeze. Nice powder room downstairs for guests.



Upstairs and waiting is a HUGE bonus room, light filled and expansive. Lots to take in and work with. Arched windows that make a statement, double door entry and closet for storage. Down the hall is the laundry room with wood cabinetry, faucet and deep sink for functionality. You will find three sizeable bedrooms and a well appointed two sink bath conveniently located. Not far is the master suite, with double door entry and TWO walk-in closets. Included is a luxury 5-piece bath with soaking tub and double shower. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms with contemporary finishes.



This property is on a large corner lot, professionally landscaped with a fenced back yard. In order to maintain its beauty, yard maintenance is included. Located just minutes from Canyon Park Corridor and City of Millcreek, it makes for an easy Seattle or Eastside commute. Access to outstanding Northshore schools. No need to look any further, this is Northwest living at its best.



Terms: First month rent and security deposit.



Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. This is tenant occupied and not available until March 1, 2019 for move in.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4402654)