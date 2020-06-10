Amenities

4122 213th PL SE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful newer Home in quiet neighborhood. HUGE center island. Bonus Room. Outdoor Gas fireplace. Air Conditioned. Northshore Schools

*Located in the Marisol neighborhood, this home looks and feels brand new and comes with many upgrades and top quality materials. Sitting right acroos the street from the community park.

* Excellent Northshore schools, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Middle School and the brand new North Creek High School.

* Enter onto hardwood floors on the entire main floor.

* The kitchen is the highlight and features a HUGE quartz center island, double ovens with convection oven, gas cook top, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and a pantry.

* Family room open to the kitchen and extra large dining room space.

* Covered back patio with outdoor gas fireplace.

* Fully fenced rear yard.

* The stairs going up feature wrought iron handrail with a wood cap, another quality custom feature.

* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and a bonus room.

* At the top of the stairs is the bonus room that is just too large to be called a loft. Big enough for TV room, playroom, home office.

* The master bedroom is large enough for king sized furniture.

* Large walk in closet in the master.

* Beautiful master bath all in quartz and tile. Soaking tub, double sinks, large tile shower.

* Good storage spaces throughout.

* Central air conditioned to keep the whole house cool.

* Tank-less water heater is very economical and you won't run out.

No cats. small dog under 20 lbs. will be considered.



**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**



