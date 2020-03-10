23007 44th Drive SE

Amenities

walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Fantastic home, available immediately. This home integrates craftsman quality with modern finishes. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, bonus room and a great layout with an open floor plan. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. Gourmet kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Fully fenced backyard. Located within the award-winning Northshore School District and minutes away from major freeways and shopping centers. Basic lawn maintenance included. No pets.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.