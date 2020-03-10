All apartments in Bothell East
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM

23007 44th Drive SE

23007 44th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23007 44th Drive Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fantastic home, available immediately. This home integrates craftsman quality with modern finishes. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, bonus room and a great layout with an open floor plan. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. Gourmet kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Fully fenced backyard. Located within the award-winning Northshore School District and minutes away from major freeways and shopping centers. Basic lawn maintenance included. No pets.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23007 44th Drive SE have any available units?
23007 44th Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
Is 23007 44th Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
23007 44th Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23007 44th Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 23007 44th Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 23007 44th Drive SE offer parking?
No, 23007 44th Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 23007 44th Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23007 44th Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23007 44th Drive SE have a pool?
No, 23007 44th Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 23007 44th Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 23007 44th Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23007 44th Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23007 44th Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23007 44th Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23007 44th Drive SE has units with air conditioning.
