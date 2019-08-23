All apartments in Bothell East
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

22903 41st Drive Southeast

22903 41st Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22903 41st Drive Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
$300 one time move-in discount for those who will submit an application, sign the lease and move-in on or before Aug 31, 2019

Come and see for yourself this lovely 2,440-square-foot, single-family home located on the quiet and peaceful Fitzgerald-35th SE neighborhood in Bothell, Washington.

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage.

Its bright and well-ventilated interior features laminated flooring, built-in cabinets and shelves, and a toasty fireplace. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop; fine cabinetry with plenty of storage, and appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfy spaces to sleep in. One of the bathrooms have a stand-up sink wash; flush toilets; vanity; shower areas, one enclosed in aluminum-framed glass panel, while the other partitioned by a shower curtain.

There is installed central A/C and heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

No pets allowed.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, cable, internet, and landscaping. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees ($400/year).

The exterior feature includes a yard --- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends.

Nearby Schools:
Kokanee Elementary School - 1.01 miles, 8/10
Leota Junior High School - 3.2 miles, 5/10
Woodinville High School - 1.48 miles, 9/10
Skyview Junior High School - 1.1 miles, 8/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22903 41st Drive Southeast have any available units?
22903 41st Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 22903 41st Drive Southeast have?
Some of 22903 41st Drive Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22903 41st Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
22903 41st Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22903 41st Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 22903 41st Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 22903 41st Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 22903 41st Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 22903 41st Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22903 41st Drive Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22903 41st Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 22903 41st Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 22903 41st Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 22903 41st Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 22903 41st Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22903 41st Drive Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 22903 41st Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22903 41st Drive Southeast has units with air conditioning.
