22903 41st Drive Southeast

$300 one time move-in discount for those who will submit an application, sign the lease and move-in on or before Aug 31, 2019



Come and see for yourself this lovely 2,440-square-foot, single-family home located on the quiet and peaceful Fitzgerald-35th SE neighborhood in Bothell, Washington.



This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage.



Its bright and well-ventilated interior features laminated flooring, built-in cabinets and shelves, and a toasty fireplace. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop; fine cabinetry with plenty of storage, and appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfy spaces to sleep in. One of the bathrooms have a stand-up sink wash; flush toilets; vanity; shower areas, one enclosed in aluminum-framed glass panel, while the other partitioned by a shower curtain.



There is installed central A/C and heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.



No pets allowed.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, cable, internet, and landscaping. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees ($400/year).



The exterior feature includes a yard --- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends.



Nearby Schools:

Kokanee Elementary School - 1.01 miles, 8/10

Leota Junior High School - 3.2 miles, 5/10

Woodinville High School - 1.48 miles, 9/10

Skyview Junior High School - 1.1 miles, 8/10



No Pets Allowed



