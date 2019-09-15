21225 42nd Ave SE

Amenities

A gorgeous home with a delightful yard - A single-family house in Northshore School District with four bedrooms and two and three fourth bathrooms built by "Lennar" in 2017. The home has a flooring size of 3600 square feet. An open-kitchen contains a dishwasher, a double oven, and everything you need when cooking! This newly constructed house also has a walk-in closet in the large master bedroom. The nearby Bothell High School has a parent rating of five out of five and Skyview Junior High School has a GreatSchools rating of eight out of ten! In minutes, you could have the fun at Canyon Park with your family and friends! The yard is fully fenced and landscaped so you won't have to worry about it!



(RLNE5068108)