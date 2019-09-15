All apartments in Bothell East
Find more places like 21225 42nd Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
21225 42nd Ave SE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

21225 42nd Ave SE

21225 42nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21225 42nd Avenue Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
A gorgeous home with a delightful yard - A single-family house in Northshore School District with four bedrooms and two and three fourth bathrooms built by "Lennar" in 2017. The home has a flooring size of 3600 square feet. An open-kitchen contains a dishwasher, a double oven, and everything you need when cooking! This newly constructed house also has a walk-in closet in the large master bedroom. The nearby Bothell High School has a parent rating of five out of five and Skyview Junior High School has a GreatSchools rating of eight out of ten! In minutes, you could have the fun at Canyon Park with your family and friends! The yard is fully fenced and landscaped so you won't have to worry about it!

(RLNE5068108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21225 42nd Ave SE have any available units?
21225 42nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 21225 42nd Ave SE have?
Some of 21225 42nd Ave SE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21225 42nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
21225 42nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21225 42nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21225 42nd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 21225 42nd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 21225 42nd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 21225 42nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21225 42nd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21225 42nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 21225 42nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 21225 42nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 21225 42nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21225 42nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21225 42nd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21225 42nd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21225 42nd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WASilver Firs, WA
Mill Creek, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAEastmont, WALake Forest Park, WAMountlake Terrace, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMonroe, WAMercer Island, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Thrasher's Corner Red Hawk

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College