Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

21104 39th Ave SE

21104 39th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21104 39th Avenue Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stylish and Sleek 4 Bedroom in Bothell! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/73193db05a

Beautifully detailed 3435 sq.ft . 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath 2 story home close to Mill Creek Town Center. Attention to detail includes soaring ceilings in great room, formal dining, chefs kitchen with large island, fireplace in master suite. Custom patio offers great entertaining area for those summer evenings. All bedrooms upstairs with open bonus area for another living option.

It is on a quiet street in but also just about 10 minutes away from the Canyon Park Shopping Center with Starbucks, Kiddie Academy Daycare and PPC for your grocery shopping needs and so much more! There are some tasty restaurants right down the street like Bonefish Grill, Grazie Ristorante Italiano and Russell's Restaurant & Loft.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please contact us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4896912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

