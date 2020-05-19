All apartments in Bothell East
Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
19820 23rd Drive SE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

19820 23rd Drive SE

19820 23rd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19820 23rd Drive Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Plus Bonus Room, 3 Car Garage on Quiet St in Northshore Schools! - Live in Luxury in Desired Wrenwood Estates near Thrasher's Corner! Conveniently Located near Schools, Parks, Shopping & Restaurants and part of the Northshore School District. Many Amazing Features include Bonus Room (or 6th Bedroom), Large Laundry Room,Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Tile, Hardwood Floors, Fully Fenced with a 3 Car Garage! Master Suite has Walk-in Closet, Double Sinks and Soaking Tub. Spacious and Bright and Nicely Upgraded with new fresh paint and new carpet as well. Sorry no pets. For a personal viewing please contact Millie at 425-299-5207.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2951212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

