Beautiful Condo in the heart of Downtown Bonney Lake! Close to Lake Tapps & Allen York Park. An nice living space that opens to the kitchen. An open floor plan & living room with a gas fireplace and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and 3/4 bath. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet! In addition it has a large 2 car garage. A must see!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9014 Main St E #C115 have any available units?
9014 Main St E #C115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
What amenities does 9014 Main St E #C115 have?
Some of 9014 Main St E #C115's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Main St E #C115 currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Main St E #C115 is not currently offering any rent specials.