Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

9014 Main St E #C115

9014 Main Street East · No Longer Available
Location

9014 Main Street East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Condo in the heart of Downtown Bonney Lake! Close to Lake Tapps & Allen York Park. An nice living space that opens to the kitchen. An open floor plan & living room with a gas fireplace and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and 3/4 bath. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet! In addition it has a large 2 car garage. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Main St E #C115 have any available units?
9014 Main St E #C115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
What amenities does 9014 Main St E #C115 have?
Some of 9014 Main St E #C115's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Main St E #C115 currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Main St E #C115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Main St E #C115 pet-friendly?
No, 9014 Main St E #C115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonney Lake.
Does 9014 Main St E #C115 offer parking?
Yes, 9014 Main St E #C115 offers parking.
Does 9014 Main St E #C115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Main St E #C115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Main St E #C115 have a pool?
No, 9014 Main St E #C115 does not have a pool.
Does 9014 Main St E #C115 have accessible units?
No, 9014 Main St E #C115 does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Main St E #C115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9014 Main St E #C115 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 Main St E #C115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 Main St E #C115 does not have units with air conditioning.

