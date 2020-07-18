21509 104th St Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Bonney Lake Condo - Beautiful Condo Community in the highly-sought-after Bonney Lake!



This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom home is well maintained with a smart layout!



Upon entering this town-house style condo, find the main floor with a bright and open great room floor plan! Living room with gas fireplace flows through to a dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar! The dining area also grants access to the patio and VERY LOW MAINTENANCE outdoor living space. On this floor, a half bathroom is also present.



Upstairs, a master suite with 5-piece Bathroom is spacious and hosts a large walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are located just down the hall, steps away from another full bathroom and laundry room, complete with washer and dryer.



RENT: $1950.00



DEPOSIT: $1500.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: NO PETS PLEASE



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2401753)