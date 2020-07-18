21509 104th St Ct E

Amenities
Bonney Lake Condo - Beautiful Condo Community in the highly-sought-after Bonney Lake!
This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom home is well maintained with a smart layout!
Upon entering this town-house style condo, find the main floor with a bright and open great room floor plan! Living room with gas fireplace flows through to a dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar! The dining area also grants access to the patio and VERY LOW MAINTENANCE outdoor living space. On this floor, a half bathroom is also present.
Upstairs, a master suite with 5-piece Bathroom is spacious and hosts a large walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are located just down the hall, steps away from another full bathroom and laundry room, complete with washer and dryer.
RENT: $1950.00
DEPOSIT: $1500.00
SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: NO PETS PLEASE
CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com
