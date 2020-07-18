All apartments in Bonney Lake
21509 104th St Ct E
21509 104th St Ct E

21509 104th Street Court East · (253) 588-2266
Location

21509 104th Street Court East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21509 104th St Ct E · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1592 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bonney Lake Condo - Beautiful Condo Community in the highly-sought-after Bonney Lake!

This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom home is well maintained with a smart layout!

Upon entering this town-house style condo, find the main floor with a bright and open great room floor plan! Living room with gas fireplace flows through to a dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar! The dining area also grants access to the patio and VERY LOW MAINTENANCE outdoor living space. On this floor, a half bathroom is also present.

Upstairs, a master suite with 5-piece Bathroom is spacious and hosts a large walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are located just down the hall, steps away from another full bathroom and laundry room, complete with washer and dryer.

RENT: $1950.00

DEPOSIT: $1500.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: NO PETS PLEASE

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2401753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21509 104th St Ct E have any available units?
21509 104th St Ct E has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21509 104th St Ct E have?
Some of 21509 104th St Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21509 104th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
21509 104th St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21509 104th St Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 21509 104th St Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 21509 104th St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 21509 104th St Ct E offers parking.
Does 21509 104th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21509 104th St Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21509 104th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 21509 104th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 21509 104th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 21509 104th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 21509 104th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 21509 104th St Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21509 104th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 21509 104th St Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
