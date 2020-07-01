17303 109th St. Ct. E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Available 02/01/20 Room for Rent in Large Bonney Lake Home - Property Id: 204024



Seeking roommate to rent a room in my beautiful newer home in the Sky Island community of Bonney Lake. I'm a professional male that works late with 2 daughters that stay here every other weekend. You would have the home to yourself most of the time. 11x11 bedroom with semi-private bath. Need to be okay with friendly dog. No smoking, no partying, no other pets.



$700/mo includes all utilities

$500 deposit

Application Fee: $45



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

No prior evictions, unpaid landlord collections/balances.

Household income must be three times the amount of the rent each month.

Appropriate Credit

Any bankruptcy in the past 7 years must be fully discharged.

Positive, verifiable Rental History

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204024

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5464879)