All apartments in Bonney Lake
Find more places like 17303 109th St. Ct. E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonney Lake, WA
/
17303 109th St. Ct. E.
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

17303 109th St. Ct. E.

17303 109th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonney Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17303 109th Street Court East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Available 02/01/20 Room for Rent in Large Bonney Lake Home - Property Id: 204024

Seeking roommate to rent a room in my beautiful newer home in the Sky Island community of Bonney Lake. I'm a professional male that works late with 2 daughters that stay here every other weekend. You would have the home to yourself most of the time. 11x11 bedroom with semi-private bath. Need to be okay with friendly dog. No smoking, no partying, no other pets.

$700/mo includes all utilities
$500 deposit
Application Fee: $45

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
No prior evictions, unpaid landlord collections/balances.
Household income must be three times the amount of the rent each month.
Appropriate Credit
Any bankruptcy in the past 7 years must be fully discharged.
Positive, verifiable Rental History
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204024
Property Id 204024

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5464879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17303 109th St. Ct. E. have any available units?
17303 109th St. Ct. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
What amenities does 17303 109th St. Ct. E. have?
Some of 17303 109th St. Ct. E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17303 109th St. Ct. E. currently offering any rent specials?
17303 109th St. Ct. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17303 109th St. Ct. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17303 109th St. Ct. E. is pet friendly.
Does 17303 109th St. Ct. E. offer parking?
No, 17303 109th St. Ct. E. does not offer parking.
Does 17303 109th St. Ct. E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17303 109th St. Ct. E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17303 109th St. Ct. E. have a pool?
No, 17303 109th St. Ct. E. does not have a pool.
Does 17303 109th St. Ct. E. have accessible units?
No, 17303 109th St. Ct. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 17303 109th St. Ct. E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17303 109th St. Ct. E. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17303 109th St. Ct. E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17303 109th St. Ct. E. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renwood
9002 186th Ave E
Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Similar Pages

Bonney Lake 1 BedroomsBonney Lake 2 Bedrooms
Bonney Lake 3 BedroomsBonney Lake Apartments with Gym
Bonney Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA
Lakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College