17303 109th St. Ct. E.

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Room for Rent in Large Bonney Lake Home - Property Id: 204024
Seeking roommate to rent a room in my beautiful newer home in the Sky Island community of Bonney Lake. I'm a professional male that works late with 2 daughters that stay here every other weekend. You would have the home to yourself most of the time. 11x11 bedroom with semi-private bath. Need to be okay with friendly dog. No smoking, no partying, no other pets.
$700/mo includes all utilities
$500 deposit
Application Fee: $45
APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
No prior evictions, unpaid landlord collections/balances.
Household income must be three times the amount of the rent each month.
Appropriate Credit
Any bankruptcy in the past 7 years must be fully discharged.
Positive, verifiable Rental History
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204024
Property Id 204024
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5464879)