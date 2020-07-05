Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets playground basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

10804 185th Ave E Available 05/16/20 Bonney Lake duplex - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath w/2 car garage For Rent - Available May 15th 2020! - Welcome home to this delightful large duplex home located in Willow Brook community, this home is Available May 15th. The living room offers vaulted ceilings and great windows for natural light, w/ gas fireplace & a large area for your TV, it is a great room concept kitchen/dining area with great space to entertain! A nice den or craft room on the main floor, the half bath and laundry room area. The upstairs loft area overlooks down to the living room. Three bedrooms & the master features a walk-in closet & a 5 piece bath. Good natural light through out this home. Two car garage is a plus and two parking spaces in the driveway. Low maintenance yard with BBQ patio area, backs up against a walking trail area. Pets are welcome w/ an extra deposit, perfect in the fenced backyard. The community offers playgrounds and a basketball area. Close to shopping and restaurants in the area. The 410 is just a few moments away by vehicle. Call Misty @ 206-841-8527, Reilly @ 253-590-9591 or Dawnette @ 253-261-7154



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty @ 206-841-8527 or Reilly @ 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3271057)