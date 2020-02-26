Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

33173 Glacier Ave SE Available 03/01/20 New Home Ten Trails Community Black Diamond Available Mar 1st - Welcome to this beautiful 4-bedroom 2.5 bath house. Main floor features an open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, family room, dining space with slider to the patio. Also included on the main floor is a powder room and covered front porch. Upstairs includes four nice size bedrooms. Master suite includes a beautiful bathroom with a shower and separate soaking tub, as well as a walk-in-closet and private linen closet! Another full bathroom features a Jack-and-Jill layout. Two car garage with additional storage. Fully fenced low maintenance back yard.



Terms: First month's rent $2695 and refundable security deposit $2700. Pets considered case by case with additional refundable deposit. No smoking please. Application fee of $40 per adult. Please contact Arjita Bansal at 425 443 3480 or email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.



**Please note that if you apply online, $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



