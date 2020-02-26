All apartments in Black Diamond
Location

33173 Glacier Ave SE, Black Diamond, WA 98010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
33173 Glacier Ave SE Available 03/01/20 New Home Ten Trails Community Black Diamond Available Mar 1st - Welcome to this beautiful 4-bedroom 2.5 bath house. Main floor features an open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, family room, dining space with slider to the patio. Also included on the main floor is a powder room and covered front porch. Upstairs includes four nice size bedrooms. Master suite includes a beautiful bathroom with a shower and separate soaking tub, as well as a walk-in-closet and private linen closet! Another full bathroom features a Jack-and-Jill layout. Two car garage with additional storage. Fully fenced low maintenance back yard.

Terms: First month's rent $2695 and refundable security deposit $2700. Pets considered case by case with additional refundable deposit. No smoking please. Application fee of $40 per adult. Please contact Arjita Bansal at 425 443 3480 or email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.

**Please note that if you apply online, $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE5525248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33173 Glacier Ave SE have any available units?
33173 Glacier Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Black Diamond, WA.
What amenities does 33173 Glacier Ave SE have?
Some of 33173 Glacier Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33173 Glacier Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
33173 Glacier Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33173 Glacier Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 33173 Glacier Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 33173 Glacier Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 33173 Glacier Ave SE offers parking.
Does 33173 Glacier Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33173 Glacier Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33173 Glacier Ave SE have a pool?
No, 33173 Glacier Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 33173 Glacier Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 33173 Glacier Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 33173 Glacier Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 33173 Glacier Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33173 Glacier Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 33173 Glacier Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

