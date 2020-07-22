Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:57 PM

43 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Bellevue, WA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Bellevue is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,167
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
1033 Sunset Blvd NE
1033 Sunset Boulevard Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Cypress Pines - Property Id: 320292 nice quiet building , great location Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1033-sunset-blvd-ne-renton-wa/320292 Property Id 320292 (RLNE5950474)
Results within 10 miles of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
North College Park
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,194
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Wedgwood
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$930
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,199
223 sqft
Throughout the building, we’ve provided the kind of amenities you’d normally enjoy in a ranch house in the suburbs. A spacious deck with BBQs, generous seating and a lovely garden welcomes you and your friends.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
University District
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,016
278 sqft
Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances. Nors is located a short walk (.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,188
249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alloy in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Roosevelt
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Roosevelt
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,050
202 sqft
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
326 sqft
Find yourself in one of the most vibrant and cultural neighborhoods in the US. Whether it is on foot, exploring the bounty of experiences right in the neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
First Hill
1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,092
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
419 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located in Capitol Hill, very close to Seattle's nightlife and entertainment hub. Homes feature private patios and modern appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include bike storage and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
First Hill
Zindorf
714 7th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
303 sqft
Charm Of Seattle Zindorf Apartments are located in the heart of Downtown Seattle. Just a 10 minute walk to several shopping options like Stockbox First Hill Grocery and the popular Seattle City Hall Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 02:08 PM
8 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redefine the way you live in the city: more convenience, more comfort, more value, more savings at Common Terry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 02:03 PM
2 Units Available
Eastlake
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 02:01 PM
11 Units Available
Central District
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,049
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 01:58 PM
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the best the city has to offer! Living in Capitol Hill means living in the center of everything that’s happening in Seattle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 01:25 PM
6 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the heart of Capitol Hill, close to Cal Anderson Park, Seattle Central College and Capitol Hill Station. Residents live in furnished units with kitchenettes and bookshelves. Community offers bike storage, laundry and convenience center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
Roosevelt
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
13 Units Available
University District
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
283 sqft
WELCOME TO DXU Here you can enjoy all the benefits that the University District has to offer, without the hustle and chaos of living on campus.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Eastlake
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$840
235 sqft
Energy-efficient micro-studios with water views. Units feature concrete flooring, electronic thermostats, green construction, vaulted ceilings, and large bathtubs. Outdoor sundeck and courtyard. Close to Downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
218 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Corona is a charming 24 unit apartment building built in 1909 that underwent a complete update in 2013.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$796
219 sqft
New eco-friendly apartment building in Squire Park, within walking distance of Seattle University. Simple and clean floor plans. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete and plank flooring, and built-in desks. Laundry facilities and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
North Beacon Hill
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,100
242 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are the answer to all your downtown needs! Beacon View Apartments is minutes away from everywhere you need to be. We're only 3 miles away from downtown Seattle. Grocery stores are blocks away and the bus lines run right past our front gates.
City Guide for Bellevue, WA

Nestled in the suburban nirvana of Washington Lake's east banks. Bellevue is a shining example of comfortable suburban living on clean streets for all to enjoy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bellevue? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,200 in Bellevue, WA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Bellevue is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,200 in Bellevue in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,200 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

