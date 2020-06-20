Amenities

1706 NW 22nd Avenue Available 06/24/20 Classic & Modern Ranch - This home boasts engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. The kitchen has upgraded Black Stainless Steel appliances, slab granite counter tops, top of the line cabinets and spacious walk-in pantry. Beautiful master suite with soaking tub and located on the main floor!. 4 additional large bedrooms with great, walk-in closet space. Bathrooms feature granite as well as glass showers. Yard comes fully landscaped with automatic sprinklers and is fully fenced plus built in gas line for your natural gas BBQ!. Built for energy efficiency, with upgraded insulation as well as energy efficient lighting. Air conditioning and gas forced air heat. Three car tandem garage. Across from school in newer Battle Ground neigborhood. Built 2017, 2458 sq.ft. *WC*



Holding Deposit $499 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $2400



