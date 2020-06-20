All apartments in Battle Ground
1706 NW 22nd Avenue

1706 Northwest 22nd Avenue · (360) 975-7666 ext. 131
Location

1706 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 NW 22nd Avenue · Avail. Jun 24

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1706 NW 22nd Avenue Available 06/24/20 Classic & Modern Ranch - This home boasts engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. The kitchen has upgraded Black Stainless Steel appliances, slab granite counter tops, top of the line cabinets and spacious walk-in pantry. Beautiful master suite with soaking tub and located on the main floor!. 4 additional large bedrooms with great, walk-in closet space. Bathrooms feature granite as well as glass showers. Yard comes fully landscaped with automatic sprinklers and is fully fenced plus built in gas line for your natural gas BBQ!. Built for energy efficiency, with upgraded insulation as well as energy efficient lighting. Air conditioning and gas forced air heat. Three car tandem garage. Across from school in newer Battle Ground neigborhood. Built 2017, 2458 sq.ft. *WC*

Holding Deposit $499 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $2400

We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records.
There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.

While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE5831167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 NW 22nd Avenue have any available units?
1706 NW 22nd Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1706 NW 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 1706 NW 22nd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 NW 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1706 NW 22nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 NW 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 NW 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1706 NW 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1706 NW 22nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1706 NW 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 NW 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 NW 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1706 NW 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1706 NW 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1706 NW 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 NW 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 NW 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 NW 22nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1706 NW 22nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
