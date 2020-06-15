All apartments in Battle Ground
Find more places like 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Battle Ground, WA
/
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard

1129 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard · (360) 892-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Battle Ground
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1129 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.5 bath Live/Work Townhome in Battle Ground Village!

The ground level commercial space features an ADA bathroom, wet bar, and sink. Large windows allow for ample natural light, perfect for a window display or seating area. This commercial space is perfect for your office, salon, spa, store, and so much more!

Head up the staircase to find the first level of your home with an open concept kitchen, living, and dining room. Beautiful finishes like the laminate floors, gas fireplace, granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash and beautiful cabinetry create an elegant and modern living experience! This floor also features a slider to a small deck.

On the top floor you'll find the dual master bedrooms- each with a large walk-in closet and full bathroom! Ready to see more? Call today to coordinate a showing! JT

(RLNE5787923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard have any available units?
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard have?
Some of 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Battle Ground 2 BedroomsBattle Ground Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Battle Ground Apartments with ParkingBattle Ground Dog Friendly Apartments
Battle Ground Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, OR
Aloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity