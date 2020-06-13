Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

262 Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA with balcony

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1130 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
1257 Patmos Lane NW
1257 Patmos Ln NW, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1608 sqft
Winslow ....

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
4811 NE Dotson Loop
4811 NE Dotson Loop, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2775 sqft
Beatifull Brand New Townhouse with Water View - (RLNE5821032)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manzanita
1 Unit Available
11953 Miller Road NE
11953 Miller Road Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Spacious Private Ranch Style Home - Nice Ranch style 2 story home located on Miller Road. Beautiful wrap around porch to sit and view the established gardens and fruit trees. Walk 15 minutes to the beach from this home that sits back off Miller Road.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Battle Point
1 Unit Available
5784 Tolo Road
5784 Northeast Tolo Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Darling craftsman cottage now available - Darling private cottage tucked away on a gorgeous piece of property just minutes to Battle Point Park and downtown Winslow.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
23 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
2 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1160 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
878 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1209 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Alki Point
1 Unit Available
6014 SW Stevens St
6014 Southwest Stevens Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
This building is located 1 block to Alki Beach Park. It is close to bus route and local places to dine at. This building has a freshly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bed, split entry home is set in a well established Central Kitsap neighborhood, conveniently located to Silverdale, Bremerton, military bases and highways. Upstairs living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue
1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue, Keyport, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1626 sqft
North Kitsap 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers an open floor plan on main level. Located in Keyport close to both NUWC Division Keyport and Bangor bases with easy highway access. Kitchen includes all appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16589 Norum Road
16589 Norum Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
16589 Norum Road Available 07/10/20 One of a kind Poulsbo waterfront estate.... - This is one of Poulsbo's most iconic properties. The detail in which this 1910 Craftsman home was lovingly restored will amaze.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1622 Seasons Lane NW
1622 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1258 sqft
1622 Seasons Lane NW Available 06/15/20 Silverdale Townhome in CK School District! - Beautiful townhome in conveniently located Breckenridge! Close to highway, bases, shopping and highly rated CK Schools! Open living, dining and kitchen with vaulted

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manette
1 Unit Available
2402 Seringa Ave
2402 Seringa Ave, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1987 sqft
2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7007 Club Car Place NE
7007 Club Car Pl NE, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1836 sqft
7007 Club Car Place NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom home close to everything in East Bremerton! - This beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot in prime location to shopping, schools and highways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bainbridge Island, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bainbridge Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

