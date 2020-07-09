Amenities

9618 Green Spot Place NE Available 06/01/20 1920's Craftsman home on stunning low bank waterfron - All the charm and character of a 1920's home with some of the quirks. Freshly painted inside and out this open floor plan home is surrounded by with floor to ceiling windows. There is nothing to see but gardens and waterfront....maybe even a little of the city as well. This Murden Cove waterfront is a funky classic from the bead board ceilings to the original stone fireplace. All 3 bedrooms are on the daylight level, walk right out to the waterfront. Simple and easy beach living come free with this home, yard maintenance included with rent.

Must love the aroma of the saltwater beach, especially and extra low tide.

Come a take a look.

