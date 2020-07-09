All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like
9618 Green Spot Place NE.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

9618 Green Spot Place NE

9618 Green Spot Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9618 Green Spot Place Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Ferncliff

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9618 Green Spot Place NE Available 06/01/20 1920's Craftsman home on stunning low bank waterfron - All the charm and character of a 1920's home with some of the quirks. Freshly painted inside and out this open floor plan home is surrounded by with floor to ceiling windows. There is nothing to see but gardens and waterfront....maybe even a little of the city as well. This Murden Cove waterfront is a funky classic from the bead board ceilings to the original stone fireplace. All 3 bedrooms are on the daylight level, walk right out to the waterfront. Simple and easy beach living come free with this home, yard maintenance included with rent.
Must love the aroma of the saltwater beach, especially and extra low tide.
Come a take a look.
Bobbi Neal 360-271-5407 bobbineal@windermere.com

(RLNE4231186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

