Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9535 Windsong Loop NE Available 07/15/20 A BAINBRIDGE ISLAND BEAUTY! CLOSE TO FERRY! - Welcome to Bainbridge Island! Only a short, sweet and picturesque 30 min Ferry ride from downtown Seattle! Windsong Loop is a great, friendly neighborhood close to Rolling Bay and Wilkes Elementary. This open concept home with vaulted ceilings is completely refreshed with everything; a newer roof, paint, flooring and carpeting, kitchen, and bathrooms along with newer appliances and fixtures throughout. A bonus room and half-bath, with washer & dryer hookups, on the main level with three bedrooms and two baths on the upper level. Easy access to parks, schools, and ferry.



Small dogs/cats considered on a case by case bases with a refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.



All utilities are separate and paid by tenant. There is a $25.00 monthly septic maintenance fee that will replace your usually higher sewer bills!



Electric forced air furnace - *Bonus

Amenity Included* - An added portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



For a full listing of all available

rentals & to schedule a viewing, please check out our website at www.lcpmwa.com.



(RLNE5223476)