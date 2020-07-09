All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

9535 Windsong Loop NE

9535 Windsong Loop NE · No Longer Available
Location

9535 Windsong Loop NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Rollingbay

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9535 Windsong Loop NE Available 07/15/20 A BAINBRIDGE ISLAND BEAUTY! CLOSE TO FERRY! - Welcome to Bainbridge Island! Only a short, sweet and picturesque 30 min Ferry ride from downtown Seattle! Windsong Loop is a great, friendly neighborhood close to Rolling Bay and Wilkes Elementary. This open concept home with vaulted ceilings is completely refreshed with everything; a newer roof, paint, flooring and carpeting, kitchen, and bathrooms along with newer appliances and fixtures throughout. A bonus room and half-bath, with washer & dryer hookups, on the main level with three bedrooms and two baths on the upper level. Easy access to parks, schools, and ferry.

Small dogs/cats considered on a case by case bases with a refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

All utilities are separate and paid by tenant. There is a $25.00 monthly septic maintenance fee that will replace your usually higher sewer bills!

Electric forced air furnace - *Bonus
Amenity Included* - An added portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals & to schedule a viewing, please check out our website at www.lcpmwa.com.

(RLNE5223476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 Windsong Loop NE have any available units?
9535 Windsong Loop NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 9535 Windsong Loop NE have?
Some of 9535 Windsong Loop NE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9535 Windsong Loop NE currently offering any rent specials?
9535 Windsong Loop NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 Windsong Loop NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9535 Windsong Loop NE is pet friendly.
Does 9535 Windsong Loop NE offer parking?
No, 9535 Windsong Loop NE does not offer parking.
Does 9535 Windsong Loop NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9535 Windsong Loop NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 Windsong Loop NE have a pool?
No, 9535 Windsong Loop NE does not have a pool.
Does 9535 Windsong Loop NE have accessible units?
No, 9535 Windsong Loop NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 Windsong Loop NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9535 Windsong Loop NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9535 Windsong Loop NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9535 Windsong Loop NE has units with air conditioning.

