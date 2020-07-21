4479 Blakely Ave. NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sweet Blakely Avenue 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow now available - Sunny and bright and across from Blakely Heights Elementary School sits this cozy little craftsman bungalow. Enjoy the rest of summer and changing of the leaves on the huge deck. You can even have a few chickens if you like then cook those scrambled eggs on the professional gas stove. This is a simple yet charming 1940's home. Landscaping included. Flexible lease term available.

