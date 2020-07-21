All apartments in Bainbridge Island
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
4479 Blakely Ave. NE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

4479 Blakely Ave. NE

4479 Blakely Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Bainbridge Island
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Location

4479 Blakely Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
West Blakely

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Sweet Blakely Avenue 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow now available - Sunny and bright and across from Blakely Heights Elementary School sits this cozy little craftsman bungalow. Enjoy the rest of summer and changing of the leaves on the huge deck. You can even have a few chickens if you like then cook those scrambled eggs on the professional gas stove. This is a simple yet charming 1940's home. Landscaping included. Flexible lease term available.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com

(RLNE4283944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4479 Blakely Ave. NE have any available units?
4479 Blakely Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 4479 Blakely Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
4479 Blakely Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4479 Blakely Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4479 Blakely Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 4479 Blakely Ave. NE offer parking?
No, 4479 Blakely Ave. NE does not offer parking.
Does 4479 Blakely Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4479 Blakely Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4479 Blakely Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 4479 Blakely Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 4479 Blakely Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 4479 Blakely Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4479 Blakely Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4479 Blakely Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4479 Blakely Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4479 Blakely Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
