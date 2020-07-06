370 Root Path NW

Amenities

pet friendly community garden carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities community garden cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Downtown Winslow apartment in the Grow Community....walk to everything - Sought after Grow Community apartment now available. Walk all around downtown Winslow and the Seattle ferry from this easy living community. Two bedrooms one bath open concept town home unit available for immediate occupancy. Newly redone inside with fresh paint and carpet. The community garden and park space just steps from your front door. Call for a tour today.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com

windermereforrent.com



(RLNE5333057)