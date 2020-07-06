All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

370 Root Path NW

370 Root Path NW · No Longer Available
Location

370 Root Path NW, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

pet friendly
community garden
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
community garden
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown Winslow apartment in the Grow Community....walk to everything - Sought after Grow Community apartment now available. Walk all around downtown Winslow and the Seattle ferry from this easy living community. Two bedrooms one bath open concept town home unit available for immediate occupancy. Newly redone inside with fresh paint and carpet. The community garden and park space just steps from your front door. Call for a tour today.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

(RLNE5333057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Root Path NW have any available units?
370 Root Path NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 370 Root Path NW currently offering any rent specials?
370 Root Path NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Root Path NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Root Path NW is pet friendly.
Does 370 Root Path NW offer parking?
No, 370 Root Path NW does not offer parking.
Does 370 Root Path NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Root Path NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Root Path NW have a pool?
No, 370 Root Path NW does not have a pool.
Does 370 Root Path NW have accessible units?
No, 370 Root Path NW does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Root Path NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Root Path NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Root Path NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Root Path NW does not have units with air conditioning.

