115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Condominium is ready for you! Peaceful, quiet, light and bright space overlooking the manicured courtyards and gardens at Madrone Village. Walking distance to the Bainbridge ferry and all in town shops and markets. Extra storage room inside your secured garage space. Water, Sewer, and garbage are included in the monthly rental rate. Washer and Dryer are provided inside the unit. Please call 1-877-283-7368 to schedule a viewing today!



One pet under 30 lbs upon owner approval.



PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screening reports.