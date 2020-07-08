All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207

115 Hall Brothers Loop · No Longer Available
Location

115 Hall Brothers Loop, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Condominium is ready for you! Peaceful, quiet, light and bright space overlooking the manicured courtyards and gardens at Madrone Village. Walking distance to the Bainbridge ferry and all in town shops and markets. Extra storage room inside your secured garage space. Water, Sewer, and garbage are included in the monthly rental rate. Washer and Dryer are provided inside the unit. Please call 1-877-283-7368 to schedule a viewing today!

One pet under 30 lbs upon owner approval.

PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screening reports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 have any available units?
115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 have?
Some of 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 offers parking.
Does 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Hall Brothers Loop Unit 207 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
