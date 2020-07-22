Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

11 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Auburn, WA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Auburn is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what...

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
3428 I St NE Unit S303
3428 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3428 I St NE Unit S303 Available 08/15/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous and newly updated 1 bd Condo located in a gated community of Auburn! This unit offers a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops,

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
316 F St South East
316 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,195
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully updated Studio Available 8/1/2020. High end appliances, newer carpet and open floor plan make if feel much larger. Washer/dryer hook up in unit, but not provided.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
37 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,121
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the scenic enclave of Kent, a neighborhood known for its open spaces and a thriving town, Timber Heights delivers immediate access to the best that Kent, WA has to offer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
35311 172nd Ave SE U3
35311 172nd Avenue Southeast, Lake Holm, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit U3 Available 07/25/20 Single Room - Property Id: 247876 Private room (unfurnished), large window that overlooks the back of the house. The room has new paint and carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1200 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15244 30TH AVE S
15244 30th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Room mates - Property Id: 213738 It is a nice house near by the Rail station in Seat ac, it is a 3 bed room and 1 bath, 2 bedroom is occupied, 1 bed room is available, both and kitchen is common Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11618 80th Avenue East
11618 80th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1088 sqft
Come see this beautiful 2 bedroom duplex. Highly desired location near South Hill Mall with easy access to 512. Home comes with one carport and large storage unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascade View
14420 34th Avenue South
14420 34th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
Welcome home to this remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in Tukwila. Close to shopping, Transit center, airport and freeways. Spacious one bedroom/ 1 bath apartment is located on the top corner floor( 2 stories). Deposit $995.
City Guide for Auburn, WA

Quiet country, freshly built suburbia, quaint Main Street, sophisticated downtown, and crazy casino lifestyles are all fighting for the soul of Auburn, Washington. It’s an epic battle, much like Rocky and Apollo Creed, or Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier, except friendlier and mostly good for the economy. Auburn boasts new-fangled additions every day, which the 70,000 people there seem to be enjoying, because they keep bringing their friends. To be sure, the skyline is evolving, the cityscape sh...

Downtown Right now, Main Street is where you will find a simple, quaint atmosphere of local eats and a great little pub. However, new buildings are springing up, including some huge medical offices, a parking garage, and a retail center that will feature upper-level apartments. $ - $$$

Christopher A mixed bag just north of downtown, with Emerald Downs racetrack and the golf course east of Auburn Way.

Meredith A tiny neighborhood on the northern tip of town, with inexpensive rent and a quick commute to the Main Street. Simple and to the point is pretty much how they roll here.

Southeast Main A charmingly suburban atmosphere, yet walkably urban, with eats, drinks, and shopping less than a mile away. Just south of downtown, this neighborhood comes with tree-lined roads and perfect white picket fences like in the movies, but no Stepford Wives. Residents hike riverside trails to the east, and to the south there’s the beautiful Les Grove Park, host of Auburn's annual art festival. Rental homes, mobile homes, and apartments are available, but demand is high. Be aggressive if you see something you like here.

Green Valley Straddling the southeastern city limits, Green Valley is in a world of its own. Country homes sit on large plots of land, with towering pine forests, rivers, and lakes throughout the area. There is plenty to do around here, but you’ll need a car. Fishing, kayaking, and other water activities are plentiful. The Muckleshoot Casino is nearby for you gamblers, employees, aspiring Vegas performers and Elvis-impersonator fanatics. White River Amphitheater is also close, a great venue for live music, and home to the River Lodge and the Bear and Wolf Houses.

East Hill Families, students, and golfers enjoy living in this neighborhood on the hill, with golf courses, meandering rivers, and the nearby Green River Community College. Natural beauty comes with a price tag here.

West Hill Suburban, and prestigious (fancy), this scenic area comes with both middle income and wealthy families living among woodsy streets and a handful of small neighborhood lakes.

Lakeland Hills Another mixed bag of residents, the Lakeland Hills neighborhood stretches from Lake Tapps up to the city center, with the more expensive rentals to the south and the less expensive living to the north. From the Main Street hustle to the Vegas lifestyle of the Muckleshoot Casino, from the festivals and parades near Les Grove Park to the fishing, swimming, hiking, disc golfing, camping, and Petpalooza festival at Auburn Farm Park, this area is situated in the middle of everything and attracts people from all walks of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,200 in Auburn, WA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Auburn is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,200 in Auburn in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,200 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

