17900 Smokey Point Blvd.

Rambler 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with carport - This clean and spacious 2 bed 1 bath duplex is move-in ready! Unit offers an open living room/ dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Unit includes a one car carport and is located close to bus lines, shopping and everything Smokey Point has to offer.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage.



There is a $50 monthly fee for water and sewer service, tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



