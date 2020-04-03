All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:35 PM

17900 Smokey Point Blvd.

17900 Smokey Point Boulevard · (425) 224-5516 ext. 1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17900 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA 98223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. - Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Rambler 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with carport - This clean and spacious 2 bed 1 bath duplex is move-in ready! Unit offers an open living room/ dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Unit includes a one car carport and is located close to bus lines, shopping and everything Smokey Point has to offer.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage.

There is a $50 monthly fee for water and sewer service, tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4643512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. have any available units?
17900 Smokey Point Blvd. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
17900 Smokey Point Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. have a pool?
No, 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17900 Smokey Point Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
