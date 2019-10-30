130 Seattle Blvd S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Updated 4 bedroom Home in Algona - *APPLICATION PENDING*



This Cozy 4 bedroom home has lots of old world charm and plenty of upgrades from new carpet and laminates, paint, counter tops and new appliances. Four bedrooms each with it's own unique coves ceilings or built in closets and one beautifully updated bathroom with separate tub and shower and two side by side sinks. Out back is a large deck for entertaining and plenty of room to roam on this large level lot with fruit trees. Close to highway 167.



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#1076



(RLNE5173932)