Algona, WA
130 Seattle Blvd S
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

130 Seattle Blvd S

130 Seattle Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

130 Seattle Boulevard South, Algona, WA 98001

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Updated 4 bedroom Home in Algona - *APPLICATION PENDING*

This Cozy 4 bedroom home has lots of old world charm and plenty of upgrades from new carpet and laminates, paint, counter tops and new appliances. Four bedrooms each with it's own unique coves ceilings or built in closets and one beautifully updated bathroom with separate tub and shower and two side by side sinks. Out back is a large deck for entertaining and plenty of room to roam on this large level lot with fruit trees. Close to highway 167.

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#1076

(RLNE5173932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Seattle Blvd S have any available units?
130 Seattle Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Algona, WA.
What amenities does 130 Seattle Blvd S have?
Some of 130 Seattle Blvd S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Seattle Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
130 Seattle Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Seattle Blvd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Seattle Blvd S is pet friendly.
Does 130 Seattle Blvd S offer parking?
No, 130 Seattle Blvd S does not offer parking.
Does 130 Seattle Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Seattle Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Seattle Blvd S have a pool?
No, 130 Seattle Blvd S does not have a pool.
Does 130 Seattle Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 130 Seattle Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Seattle Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Seattle Blvd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Seattle Blvd S have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Seattle Blvd S does not have units with air conditioning.
