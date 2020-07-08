2829 Larch Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR/2 Bath Home. Large living room with hardwood floors, beautiful updated kitchen. 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Lower level has MIL with family room, office, full bath, and laundry and bonus room. Gas Furnace & Water Heater. Easy Access to Highway and Shopping! Garage/shop and driveway to garage is not part of rental property. Off street parking for 3 cars available.



Terms: 1st and $3000 deposit. 12 month lease term. No smoking. 1 small dog or 1 cat allowed.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management