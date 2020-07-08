All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Find more places like 2829 Larch Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alderwood Manor, WA
/
2829 Larch Way
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:38 PM

2829 Larch Way

2829 Larch Way · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2829 Larch Way, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR/2 Bath Home. Large living room with hardwood floors, beautiful updated kitchen. 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Lower level has MIL with family room, office, full bath, and laundry and bonus room. Gas Furnace & Water Heater. Easy Access to Highway and Shopping! Garage/shop and driveway to garage is not part of rental property. Off street parking for 3 cars available.

Terms: 1st and $3000 deposit. 12 month lease term. No smoking. 1 small dog or 1 cat allowed.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Larch Way have any available units?
2829 Larch Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2829 Larch Way currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Larch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Larch Way pet-friendly?
No, 2829 Larch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alderwood Manor.
Does 2829 Larch Way offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Larch Way offers parking.
Does 2829 Larch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 Larch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Larch Way have a pool?
No, 2829 Larch Way does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Larch Way have accessible units?
No, 2829 Larch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Larch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 Larch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 Larch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 Larch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2829 Larch Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WA
Mill Creek, WAPicnic Point, WAMill Creek East, WAMukilteo, WAEastmont, WASilver Firs, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WABainbridge Island, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity