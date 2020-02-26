All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2614 205th Pl SW

2614 205th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2614 205th Place Southwest, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2614 205th Pl SW Available 03/02/20 Remodeled 5bd Home in Lynnwood - Great living is available now at this beautiful home in Lynnwood. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath has more than 2200 square feet of living space nestled upon a cul-de-sac. Here you will enjoy the refreshed features of this home, including new flooring, paint, and plenty of upgrades.
Brand new quality appliances make your open kitchen an easy place to create delicious meals. Your living room offers a large window that lets in plenty of cheerful sunshine, and has one of two fireplaces within the home. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs with a bonus room/office and laundry room. Outside you will find a carport that will keep your car out of the elements and a backyard with a deck. Please contact to schedule a showing.

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 03/02

#5038 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5585348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 205th Pl SW have any available units?
2614 205th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 2614 205th Pl SW have?
Some of 2614 205th Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 205th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
2614 205th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 205th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 205th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 2614 205th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 2614 205th Pl SW offers parking.
Does 2614 205th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 205th Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 205th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 2614 205th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 2614 205th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 2614 205th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 205th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 205th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 205th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 205th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
