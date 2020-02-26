Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

2614 205th Pl SW Available 03/02/20 Remodeled 5bd Home in Lynnwood - Great living is available now at this beautiful home in Lynnwood. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath has more than 2200 square feet of living space nestled upon a cul-de-sac. Here you will enjoy the refreshed features of this home, including new flooring, paint, and plenty of upgrades.

Brand new quality appliances make your open kitchen an easy place to create delicious meals. Your living room offers a large window that lets in plenty of cheerful sunshine, and has one of two fireplaces within the home. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs with a bonus room/office and laundry room. Outside you will find a carport that will keep your car out of the elements and a backyard with a deck. Please contact to schedule a showing.



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 03/02



#5038 www.rent253.com



